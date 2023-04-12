Track Fire Lights Up Hudson Line in Tarrytown

April 12, 2023

Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early morning sky Wednesday as Metro North workers scrambled to contain a fire that had broken out on a rail-mounted maintenance vehicle.

There were no injuries and only mild disruption to the schedule, as few trains run at that hour. A northbound train out of Greystone was delayed about 45 minutes, according to an MTA spokesperson.

Metro North workers and fire fighters quickly put the blaze out, and power was restored by 3:33 a.m.. However, clean-up crews were still at work well into Wednesday, however.

(Video provided by Tricia Ulaneck of Tappan Landing)