April 12, 2023
Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early morning sky Wednesday as Metro North workers scrambled to contain a fire that had broken out on a rail-mounted maintenance vehicle.
There were no injuries and only mild disruption to the schedule, as few trains run at that hour. A northbound train out of Greystone was delayed about 45 minutes, according to an MTA spokesperson.
Metro North workers and fire fighters quickly put the blaze out, and power was restored by 3:33 a.m.. However, clean-up crews were still at work well into Wednesday, however.
(Video provided by Tricia Ulaneck of Tappan Landing)Read or leave a comment on this story...
Track Fire Lights Up Hudson Line in Tarrytown
April 12, 2023
Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early...Read More
What is a Repair Café?
April 12, 2023
By Suzie Fromer Repair Cafes are community events where volunteer repair coaches from your town help fix your beloved but...Read More
WHAT THE COUNTY IS DOING THAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT
April 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— What happens in White Plains, seat of the county government, does not always stay in White Plains,...Read More
Discharge of Radioactive Wastewater from Indian Point Under Scrutiny
April 5, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Elected officials, municipal leaders and environmental groups are collectively criticizing a plan to dump one million gallons...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Students Get a Taste of a Career in the Trades
April 5, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Perched in the driver’s seat of a cement truck operating the controls, Tyler was having the time...Read More
Local High School Baseball Squads Enter Season Swinging
April 3, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity high school baseball teams for the 2023 season. DOBBS FERRY...Read More
Rutyna Sworn In As New Sleepy Hollow Mayor
April 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- With Washington Irving’s portrait on the wall behind him, Martin Rutyna took the oath of office as...Read More
Is ChatGPT Soulful Enough to be a Real Writer?
April 2, 2023
Not yet! My experiments with the platform are unremarkable and nonthreatening By Krista Madsen - News of late is how...Read More
As Phelps Marks the Third Anniversary of COVID, Survivors Recall the Worst and the Best of Times
March 29, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Dr. Barry Geller remembers all too well the first patient, a woman, who came into the Emergency...Read More
THANK YOU!
March 29, 2023
A year has passed since The Hudson Independent began operation as a not-for-profit enterprise published by The Hudson Valley News...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.