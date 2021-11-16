Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship

November 15, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

The Irvington Boys’ Cross Country team easily won its first Class C state championship Saturday in a rainy, foggy Chenango Valley State Park. The Bulldogs’ score of 50 was 30 points better than the performance of runner-up Southwestern.

The top five Irvington runners — Lucas Turano (4), Liam Lyons (6), Bruce Pierce (11), Indy Minkoff (14) and Ryan Carron (15) — all finished in the top 15. Taoig Cypher and Mitch Milun displaced competitors’ top five runners in positions 28 and 34, respectively.

“We are very proud of our boys’ team performance at the state meet,” said Bulldogs Cross Country Coach Christopher Barry. “To win our program’s first-ever state championship obviously means a lot.”

The fire department, a police escort and fans awaited the team Saturday at the top of Main Street. The Bulldogs, returning from the long journey to Broome County, paraded through downtown in their cars in the early evening darkness to celebrate.

“The boys have worked very hard all summer and fall to make this possible,” said Barry. He praised the team as “coachable, dedicated and sportsmanlike.”

Barry said the team is excited to represent Section 1 at the Federation meet this Saturday in Wappingers Falls.