Top Class of 2026 Students at Ardsley High School Named

April 13, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The top two students of Ardsley High School’s Class of 2026 were named this week as Khushi Karthikeyan earned the Valedictorian designation and Matthew Kraytman finished as Salutatorian.

A National Merit Scholarship Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction, Karthikeyan completed 20 Honors, AP, and Dual Enrollment courses and made school history as a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. A leader in STEM and beyond, she contributed to the Robotics and Science Bowl teams, co-founded the Dungeons and Dragons Club, and extended their impact globally through service initiatives such as teaching computer science in Jamaica.

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Karthikeyan will attend the University of Chicago to pursue studies in astrophysics and philosophy.

As a National Merit Scholarship Finalist and a recipient of the Harvard Book Award, Kraytman has excelled in a rigorous course load that included nine AP classes. As Captain of the Varsity Foil Fencing Team, he led Ardsley to their first Section I championship in four years. He also headed Ardsley Robotics, the school’s FIRST Tech Challenge team, and served as co-captain of the National Science Bowl team.

Beyond STEM, Kraytman explored his diverse interests as president of the Jewish Culture and Debate clubs. His commitment to service includes volunteering with the Chabad of the Rivertowns.

He intends to pursue a degree in engineering.

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