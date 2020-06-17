Tom Abinanti Has Earned Your Vote

Tom Abinanti has ably and diligently represented the 92nd NY State Assembly District, which includes the river towns, since 2010. Unlike many politicians who become visible when elections near, Tom has been working hard throughout the ten years since his election. I know firsthand, as a former Irvington Mayor and Trustee, of Tom’s willingness and ability to help the Village during his term in the NY State Assembly and earlier as a member of the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

Now more than ever, experience and tenure in the NY State Assembly are important to this district. COVID-19’s economic impact will impose significant stress on Town and Village budgets. Tom’s assistance in the NY Assembly will be essential to get us through difficult times. He has already been pressing the NY Congressional Delegation for unrestricted aid to state and local governments facing significant budget deficits due to COVID-19.

Tom’s record speaks for itself. He has supported local initiatives and state legislation protecting our environment, improving infrastructure, preventing gun violence, protecting women’s reproductive rights, blunting the impact of property tax increases through alternative revenue streams like hotel and sales taxes, safeguarding personal information of New Yorkers, implementing campaign finance reform and advocating for children with special needs. Tom’s seniority affords our district the advantage of his positions as Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Banks, and Member of the Assembly Committees on Health, Judiciary, Codes and Environmental Conservation.

Experience, dedication, competence and a record of effective service as a legislator on behalf of the 92nd District are compelling reasons to reelect Tom Abinanti. On June 23 (or sooner by absentee ballot or early voting) please join me in voting for Tom Abinanti to represent the 92nd NY State Assembly District.

Jonathan Siegel

Irvington, NY

Jonathan Siegel is a former Mayor and Trustee for the Village of Irvington.