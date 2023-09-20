Tolls to Increase on Cuomo Bridge in 2024

September 19, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Motorists traveling over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will have to pay more next year.

Sponsor

On Sept. 18, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved a toll adjustment on the thruway following a 10-month process that included five public hearings.

Officials emphasized it’s the first toll hike for System-wide NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years.

“The Thruway Authority receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate the thruway which is one of the safest and reliable toll roads in the country,” said Thruway Authority Board of Directors Chair Joanne Mahoney.

Beginning on January 1, 2024, the fixed toll rate at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge for NY E-ZPass customers will increase by 50 cents each year through 2027. In 2027, the base NY E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will be $7.75. Commercial toll rate increases will be proportionate to the passenger rate increases.

The current toll for E-ZPass holders is $5.75. In 2024, it will jump to $6.25.

In addition, the plan preserves the 40 percent commuter discount plan and increases the resident discount from 17 percent to 20 percent for qualified Rockland and Westchester residents. In 2021, more than 30 percent of all tolls collected on the Cuomo Bridge were discounted through commuter and resident plans.

“This proposal was developed to ensure the safety and reliability of the thruway by providing the Authority with additional revenue to meet our infrastructure and operational needs,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank Hoare.