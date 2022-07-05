Together We Are Feeding Westchester

Advertisement
Feeding Westchester on its annual drive
July 5, 2022

Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food right in our wealthy county.

Recently we were asked, “Why is there still need?” The truth is that there has always been hunger here, but the pandemic put it in the spotlight. And right now, inflation means that even more people are turning to food banks.

For more than 30 years, Feeding Westchester’s mission has been to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger. Our neighbors are relying on us more than ever.

So how do we get food to the community? To put it simply, it requires a robust infrastructure and a high degree of coordination. We have deeply-rooted relationships across the Westchester community — from the manufacturers, farmers, and retailers who help us safely recover nutritious food to our hundreds of partners and programs throughout the County.

Just one example is a fruitful partnership with Arc of Westchester through our Child Feeding program. We deliver them with shelf-stable pallets of quality food, from which they assemble bags for Pocantico Hills Central School District and Sleepy Hollow High School. Children, many of them not knowing where their next meal would come from, get to eat because of this program.

Our local food pantry partners, like Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, Rock of Salvation Food Pantry in Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center, are on the front lines of this fight. Their supporters serve our neighbors facing hunger every day, and Feeding Westchester is proud to partner with them, and many others, to ensure that our neighbors in need have food on their tables. Those people who turn to us for help are just like you and me, many working multiple jobs or retired, but they don’t have the support network many of us depend on when life gets hard. We, with your generous help, are their support network.

People from all walks of life — moms and dads, students, local businesses, sports teams, organizations and so many more — help us accomplish our mission. Our fundraising program is one way supporters can tap into their network to raise money for their neighbors to eat. Take Hanna Schiciano, for example. Schiciano, of Goldens Bridge, has raised more than $12,000 for Feeding Westchester. She started the Feeding Westchester at Masters Club at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, mobilizing her fellow students to raise awareness and funds through activities like a bake sale, and a 5K walk and run. The school club has volunteered monthly at the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, and earlier this year, the 15-member club packed 500 breakfast bags for children in need.

While donations often slow down during summer, the need doesn’t. Feeding Westchester will still be out in the community, distributing summer produce and other foods alongside our 225 community partners and our ownMobile Food Pantry to underserved communities across the county. Alleviating hunger is more than a community service project. It is a social justice issue. Food should be accessible to everyone.

We aim to address hunger’s root causes with a focused strategy on understanding how hunger proliferates in Westchester. Then, our goal is to create pathways out of hunger for our most vulnerable neighbors through additional resources and referrals to services that will help those we serve.

Feeding Westchester envisions a community where all people have access to the food they need today. You can be a part of that, too. To find help, or to help, please visit feedingwestchester.org. Together we are Feeding Westchester.

