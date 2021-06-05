TODAY from Noon to 9:00 pm: RiverArts Music Tour

June 5, 2021

Over 100 FREE musical performances will serenade the rivertowns at outdoor locations in Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, and Tarrytown. Forty-minute performances begin every hour on the hour, comprising a multitude of sounds and genres (Jazz-Classical-Urban-Folk-Rock-World Music) including 53 groups, 157 musicians at 24 venues. For details, updates, and a printable map of performers and locations, visit: https://2021musictour.riverarts.org/

