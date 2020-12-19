Community Board

TODAY: Bill Charlap Trio with these Perfect Pairings 🍷🎹

jazzforum
December 19, 2020

Dear Fans of Jazz Forum,

Here are some piano-drink pairings for tomorrow’s live stream direct from the Jazz Forum —  Saturday, December 19th @ 8 PM with the incomparable Bill Charlap Trio. Relax and enjoy Bill Charlap’s sparkling piano, Peter Washington’s magical bass, and Kenny Washington’s masterful drumming, and get in the mood of the Jazz Forum

COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...
County Warns of Vaccine Scams

December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’

December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?

December 17, 2020
Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our...
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from...
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community...
COVID Update: Split Screen

December 14, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique

December 14, 2020
By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their...
