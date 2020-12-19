TODAY: Bill Charlap Trio with these Perfect Pairings 🍷🎹

By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...Read More
December 19, 2020
Dear Fans of Jazz Forum,
Here are some piano-drink pairings for tomorrow’s live stream direct from the Jazz Forum — Saturday, December 19th @ 8 PM with the incomparable Bill Charlap Trio. Relax and enjoy Bill Charlap’s sparkling piano, Peter Washington’s magical bass, and Kenny Washington’s masterful drumming, and get in the mood of the Jazz Forum
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge
December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck
December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...Read More
County Warns of Vaccine Scams
December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...Read More
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’
December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...Read More
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?
December 17, 2020
Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our...Read More
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses
December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from...Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association
December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community...Read More
COVID Update: Split Screen
December 14, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...Read More
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique
December 14, 2020
By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their...Read More