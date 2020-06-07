To the Editor

The local community Facebook group, 10591, has garnered largely positive press since its beginning in 2011. What started as an inchoate hodgepodge of restaurant recommendations and free furniture has grown into a helpful and supportive network of over 12,000. The group administration has been commended for service to the community.

Yet an unsettling incident on Saturday, June 6th, exposed certain dangers and inequities that arise when one or two administrators have the ability to censor a community-wide forum. When local Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents – many of them Sleepy Hollow High School students or graduates – attempted to publicize a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on the junction between Beekman Avenue and Broadway, their posts were repeatedly denied from the group’s feed. Regardless, the protest was eventually attended by approximately 200-300 people, and was peaceful, even docile, throughout the afternoon.

The fact remained that turnout for the protest may well have been exponentially greater had its organizers been afforded the opportunity to advertise on the community’s most active page. Many felt that the censorship undertaken by 10591 administrators antagonized the spirit of inclusivity, support, empowerment, and the rights to peacefully protest in our neighborhoods. A group from the Sleepy Hollow High School class of 2016 thusly chose to viralize social-media emblems on the 10591 comment sections. Most of these comments consisted of, simply, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

The subsequent actions taken by the 10591group administration were troubling and problematic. Many of the original #BlackLivesMatter posters were blocked from writing or commenting anything further on the group forum, of any nature, and on any post. The administrators turned off the commenting features on all posts that had garnered community support. Whilst many community members had encouraged the younger leaders in their efforts, the administration simultaneously silenced both the peaceful protestors, and their online support. Perhaps the most troubling instances were those not of complicit silence, but of explicit attempts to quiet the activist voices: one community member wrote, “Admin, please mute these people already” — a statement that, while perhaps written by an off-the-cuff keyboard warrior, carries vast and implicit connotations as to the treatment, the “muting,” and the ostracizing, of “these people.”

Although the comment has been since deleted, it seems that the administrators complied with it, and many young activists throughout the community remain blocked and censored from the 10591 group, which is a vital tool for any communication regarding local protests and general awareness. Matters of legitimate Facebook censorship rights aside, the Administrators chose to silence a subset of their constituents, an action made all the more problematic due to the large demographic presence of black people and people of color that consider Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow home.

In a public apology on June 7th, the 10591group extended “sincere and deep apologies for holding back certain posts recently.” This is certainly a movement toward equity, and importantly acknowledges the unsettling nature of this type of censorship. However, I hope that the community is aware of the original censorship, and that its activists, and anybody who hopes to partake in constructive dialogue regarding this crucial national moment, may find a platform that is not aggressive toward such discourse, whether on 10591 or elsewhere.

Best,

Heather Colley