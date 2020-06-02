To the Editor:

There is a primary on June 23rd to select the Democratic candidate for the 17th

congressional district. I know who I’m voting for, do you? I’m voting for Adam Schleifer.

Adam worked for New York State as a consumer protection regulator fighting

for us and protecting our rights. He then became a federal prosecutor to work against

gun violence, fraud, and environmental crimes.

He is a listener who uses facts, not friends and fiction, to make decisions. Having worked for New York State and the federal government, he knows the inner workings and will hit the ground running.

There is no better time than now to get someone to Washington who will have our backs, someone who knows our needs and who is aware there are no blue state issues and no red state issues – only the United States of America issues. Isn’t it time to have someone who will make government work for us?

I’m voting for Adam Schleifer and I hope you will too!

Thank you,

Dan Salmon

Tappan, New York