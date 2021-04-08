To Mayor Butler and Tarrytown Trustees,

April 7, 2021

I have lived in Tarrytown since 1985 and attended and watched countless BOT and PB meetings. Never have I been more upset about a decision made as I was last night when the board of trustees voted to replace Dr. Stanley Friedlander as Planning Board Chairman. The public comments preceding the vote fell on deaf ears. I was anxious to hear a clear and compelling reason why, with only eight months remaining in his term he was being replaced. Had he done something immoral, unethical or illegal; what could possibly prompt Mayor Butler to so abruptly end a 48 year run of tireless service to this village?

After hearing all the trustees and the mayor speak before they cast their votes, I still had no idea how this came to pass. We are all owed an explanation as to what is behind this action. I thank trustees Hoyt, McGovern and Zollo for defending Dr. Friedlander although, that they even had to do this is unfathomable.

Have the mayor and trustees Brown, Kim and Rinaldi forgotten that Dr. Friedlander was the force behind the decades long movement to change our waterfront from heavy industry to the accessible jewel that it is now? He persisted, represented us and coordinated with residents, village government, property owners, developers, Scenic Hudson, Westchester County, NYS DEC and Riverkeeper.

I implore Mayor Butler and the trustees to rethink this decision, or at the very least be straight with the community as to why this is happening. Trustee Brown raised the issue of term limits which is a valid concern but that would have to come about as a formal policy after much discussion and should not be used in this personal case.

I plan on reading this letter at the next BOT meeting. This issue is not over. Dr. Friedlander and the residents of this village deserve better.

Sincerely,

Lauren Johnson

