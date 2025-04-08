TNT Basketball Champs Honored by Tarrytown Leaders
April 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo—
Two teams from the local TNT basketball program were recently honored by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for their championship seasons.
“We have a little March Madness of our own here with our basketball program,” Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said proudly at the March 17 board meeting.
The TNT basketball program is supported by Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and the Tarrytown Union Free School District and is run by dedicated volunteers.
“This is what it’s all about—the youth of our community,” said John Sutherland, TNT administrator.
Earning division championships this year in the Tri-County Basketball League were the Fifth Grade Girls squad, which had nine players, and the Sixth Grade Boys team, which had 12 players.
Coaches Sean Kennedy, Joe Good and Kevin Brown were also recognized by trustees for their efforts.
April 7, 2025
