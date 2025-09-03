Title: Sleepy Hollow Commons Needs a Reality Check

September 3, 2025

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has already taken on $34 million in debt for the East Parcel, now called “Sleepy Hollow Commons.” This project was approved in 2018 by leadership associated with the Unite Sleepy Hollow party without a clear picture of the total cost for all three planned phases or a realistic plan to pay for it.

Unite Sleepy Hollow points to revenue from the Edge-on-Hudson development as the solution, but the math doesn’t work. Even optimistic estimates of new property tax revenue from ongoing construction fall well short of covering existing annual bond payments, which could easily top $2 million a year. And that’s before considering the extra services these new residents will require.

Meanwhile, the Commons plan includes costly features — a large DPW facility, expansive parkland, amphitheater, water features, specialty lighting, and more — all of which require ongoing maintenance. To date, there is no reliable estimate as to what these additional improvements will cost.

Support our Sponsors





Public spaces are important, but they must be scaled to what we can afford. Moving ahead without a full cost breakdown risks saddling residents with higher taxes for years to come.

Before another dollar is spent, we deserve transparency: total project costs, realistic revenue projections and a concrete plan to pay for them. Candidates Marjorie Hsu, Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez and Jairo Triguero are committed to understanding the costs and benefits without blowing the budget. Without that, Sleepy Hollow Commons could become a debt burden our village never recovers from.

Regards,

Rod Salguero

Sleepy Hollow