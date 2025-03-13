March 13, 2025
Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests
March 14, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Customers have been complaining about rising electricity and gas rates in recent months, and that chorus is...Read More
‘Tis of Thee
March 13, 2025
'TIS OF THEE: Flags of red, white and blue; cards of green or gold By Krista Madsen I’m increasingly despairing about the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Lands Multi-Million State Grant
March 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Village of Dobbs Ferry got some “very exciting news” this week from New York Forward, the...Read More
Ardsley Girls Advance to Regional Hoops Final
March 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Ardsley overpowered Marlboro 76-40 at Yorktown High School on March 11 to advance to the regional final...Read More
Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools
March 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- A social media post from a student forced schools in the Irvington School District to go into...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Falls Short in Class B Title Game
March 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Abigail Dann, Ella Moon and Alexa Vicchio, the three senior starters for Dobbs Ferry, remained in the...Read More
Affordable Apartments at Former YMCA in Tarrytown Celebrated
March 10, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for 62 Main in Tarrytown, a $54 million development...Read More
Ardsley Girls Win First Ever Class A Title
March 8, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A rocky beginning did not keep Ardsley from a glorious end as the Panthers captured the first...Read More
HISPANIC AFFAIRS LIAISON OFFICE AT GREENBURGH TOWN HALL EVERY TUESDAY FROM 10:00 AM to 7 PM
March 6, 2025
Greenburgh wants our Hispanic residents to feel welcome. We appreciate the diversity they bring to our town. To help them,...Read More
Masters Hosts Entrepreneurial “Diamond Challenge” Competition
March 4, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Amidst the mostly Gothic architecture of Dobbs Ferry’s Masters School is the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, a...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.