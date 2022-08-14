Letters to the Editor “Tired of the Same Platitudes” Published 7 mins ago7 mins ago August 14, 2022 When my high-school switched to online teaching because of the global pandemic, my friends and I joked that at least we wouldn’t have to worry about getting killed by a mass murderer with an AK47 during math class. But the truth is, the decisions that politicians make are not funny, and they have real impacts on our lives and our future. My friends and I are inheriting a world in which gun violence is rampant, climate change is inevitable, college is unaffordable, and women can’t make decisions about their own bodies. I am tired of the same platitudes from elected officials claiming to fight for me while refusing to actually do the work it takes to make their promises a reality. I am tired of politicians who take money from the fossil fuel industry and then vote to expand non-renewable power plants. I am tired of Democratic leaders who throw money at anti-choice pro-NRA Democrats and right-wing GOP fanatics, then act like we don’t understand politics if we question this strategy. I may not be old enough to vote, but I can still encourage others in this district to vote for Alessandra Biaggi on August 23rd. As State Senator, Ms. Biaggi helped stop the gridlock in Albany in order to pass the Reproductive Health Act, gun safety laws, and the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which will go a long way towards protecting our planet. She understands that we do not have time for baby steps in the fight to stop global warming, and she is ready to take the fight to Washington D.C. to make sure that my generation is protected. She is dynamic, inspiring, and has the ability to increase Democrat turnout on Election Day by motivating Gen Z voters to the polls in November. It’s time for new leaders like Alessandra Biaggi who understand the urgency of this moment and who will use every tool they have to fight for my generation. I hope you’ll help me send Alessandra Biaggi to Congress!Advertisement Sincerely, Sia Laddis Rising Senior, Tappan Zee High School Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Government & Politics The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts August 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s... Read More Irvington News Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control August 12, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 11, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Community News Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time August 10, 2022 By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new... Read More Community News Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision August 9, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the... Read More Community News State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden August 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the... Read More Local Charities PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE August 8, 2022 The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy... Read More Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint