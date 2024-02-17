Sponsor
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Time to Move to Zero-Emission Trucks

February 16, 2024

Dear Editor,

This spring, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies will finalize transportation pollution rules for light- and heavy-duty vehicles which will impact generations to come and help pave the way for a zero-emission vehicle future.

Research I’ve done indicates that, among our transportation vehicles, some of the most egregious emitters of greenhouse gases and fine particulates are the heavy trucks that carry our goods, do our services and remove our discards – within our communities and across the country.

Vehicle emissions standards have been some of the most effective climate policies the United States has implemented. According to a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, reductions in fine particulate matter alone could avoid thousands of premature deaths. Heavy-duty trucks make up only 10 percent of vehicles on the road but produce 28 percent of transportation global warming emissions.

Zero-emission vehicles are available today and must be a priority. The truck manufacturers and auto dealers are fighting regulations but we have the tools we need to make change now.

The Biden Administration must keep the country on track to sell 100 percent new electric vehicles by 2035 by implementing the strongest possible vehicles standards today. Passenger electric vehicle sales continue to rise and in 2023 were nearly 50 percent higher than the same time last year. Strong vehicle standards coupled with robust investments in public transit and improving pedestrian and biking infrastructure can boost quality of life for all communities

As a local resident concerned about our environment over the long term – for my kids and grandkids – I urge everyone to speak out on these issues, and urge their legislators to pass appropriate bills.

— Dean Gallea, Tarrytown, NY

