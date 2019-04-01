Letters – Time to Lobby for Equal Pay for Women

To the Editor:

Collectively, women in New York State lose $17 billion due to the wage gap between men and women. This gap starts at the beginning of a woman’s career and multiplies over time. Right out of college women experience a 7% pay gap as they are pushed into jobs that allow them to be paid less for work that is substantially equal to their male counterparts.

Change needs to happen, but there’s good news! Our governor and state legislature have the opportunity to pass game-changing laws this session. However, that will only happen if we all speak out, contact our elected state officials and call for equal pay for all New York women NOW.

Lynn Levine

Rivertowns League of Women Voters