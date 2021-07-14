Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

July 14, 2021

Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June11, for Public Service journalism coverage of the Coronavirus by the New York Times.

He will share the award with members of many departments at the paper. Facciola was part of the New York Times multi-department, in-depth and data-heavy coverage of the pandemic, which killed millions worldwide. The Pulitzer board called The Times’s coverage “courageous, prescient and sweeping. ”Facciola’s work on Times articles on nursing homes, U.S. colleges and universities, and its national map were included in the fifteen-story package that the paper ultimately submitted to the Pulitzer board for consideration.The Public Service awardis considered the most prestigious of the awards in the journalism category (https://www.pulitzer.org/article/2021-pulitzer-prize-announcement).

Facciola is a 2016 graduate of Fordham Prep and a 2020 graduate of Boston College, where he was an editor on the BC Heights campus paper. He began as a freelance stringer/researcher for the Times’ New England bureau in February of his senior year. He joined the Times staff in August 2020. In addition to his work at the Times, Facciola was a fact checker for Billion Dollar Loser: The Epic Rise and Spectacular Fall of Adam Neumann and We Work (Little Brown, N.Y.) by Reeves Wiedeman.

