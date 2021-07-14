Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 3 July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June11, for Public Service journalism coverage of the Coronavirus by the New York Times. He will share the award with members of many departments at the paper. Facciola was part of the New York Times multi-department, in-depth and data-heavy coverage of the pandemic, which killed millions worldwide. The Pulitzer board called The Times’s coverage “courageous, prescient and sweeping. ”Facciola’s work on Times articles on nursing homes, U.S. colleges and universities, and its national map were included in the fifteen-story package that the paper ultimately submitted to the Pulitzer board for consideration.The Public Service awardis considered the most prestigious of the awards in the journalism category (https://www.pulitzer.org/article/2021-pulitzer-prize-announcement). Facciola is a 2016 graduate of Fordham Prep and a 2020 graduate of Boston College, where he was an editor on the BC Heights campus paper. He began as a freelance stringer/researcher for the Times’ New England bureau in February of his senior year. He joined the Times staff in August 2020. In addition to his work at the Times, Facciola was a fact checker for Billion Dollar Loser: The Epic Rise and Spectacular Fall of Adam Neumann and We Work (Little Brown, N.Y.) by Reeves Wiedeman. Share the News!Advertisement Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June11, for Public Service journalism coverage of... Read More COVID News Top News COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again July 14, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping... Read More Celebrations Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas July 12, 2021 The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News July 2021 TEAC News July 12, 2021 JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S. July 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the... Read More Community News Irvington News Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine July 11, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting... Read More Celebrations Irvington News Lifestyle Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the... Read More Government News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way July 6, 2021 By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint