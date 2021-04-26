By Rick Pezzullo--- Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington...Read More
Thursday: Willie Martinez Quartet • Saturday: Jitterbugs Spring Event • JF@H Vol. 58
April 26, 2021
This Thursday: Willie Martinez Quartet
featuring Willie Martinez, Drums & Vocals, Nicki Denner, Piano, Bernie Miñoso, Bass, and Anton Denner, Reeds & Flute!
RSVP HERE
Share the News!
Taxes Due: A Friendly Reminder
April 24, 2021
Your town, county, fire district taxes are due on April 30th. Click below to pay on line. If you forgot...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author to Launch New Novel Saturday for a Good Cause
April 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow author Rebecca Chianese will be launching her new novel Unspoken on Saturday, April 24 from...Read More
Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member
April 22, 2021
Friends and family of Ann Phillips joined Neighborhood House Board members recently to celebrate the memory of their longest serving...Read More
Zollo Looking to Run for Tarrytown Mayor on Independent Line
April 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Village of Tarrytown Trustee Doug Zollo is trying to secure an independent line to run for...Read More
Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer
April 22, 2021
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Last December, we reported the New York State Department of Transportation’s plan to re-pave...Read More
COVID Update: Now Comes The Hard Part
April 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Governor Andrew Cuomo is plowing ahead with his program to vaccinate any and all New Yorkers 16...Read More
Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30
April 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30. Tickets for...Read More
Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2
April 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the...Read More
Jazz Forum Club Reopens May 28; Free Summer Jazz Returns To The Rivertowns
April 21, 2021
This article is the third in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna...Read More