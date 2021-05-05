Thursday: Ray Blue Quartet • JF@H Vol. 59

By Barrett Seaman— A much-amended plan to re-zone a stretch of property along what is known as Irvington’s North Broadway...Read More
May 5, 2021
This Thursday: Ray Blue Quartet
featuring Ray Blue on Saxophone, Michael Goetz on Bass, David Janeway on Piano and Tony Jefferson on Drums!
RSVP HERE
Tarrytown Board Rejects Station Area Overlay District
May 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted Monday not to designate a controversial Station Area Overlay District (SAO)....Read More
Mayor Wray Describes Transformation in Sleepy Hollow
May 4, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- During a recent optimistic appraisal of the progress Sleepy Hollow is making on several fronts, Mayor Ken...Read More
A Digital Artist Combs The Rivertowns For Her Subjects
May 4, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- Artist Elaine Ashburn finds beauty in other people’s trash. She recalls seeing people dump theirs at the...Read More
Cuomo And Neighboring Governors Announce Wholesale Lifting Of COVID Restrictions
May 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With the steady drop in metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19, the governors of New...Read More
Our Falcons Have Hatched!
May 3, 2021
A quick update on the Falcons in the bridge nesting box: Three eggs have hatched, according to an article in...Read More
Man Sentenced to 10 Years for String of Holiday Season Burglaries
May 3, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A man who committed a string of holiday season burglaries in Westchester in 2019 and 2020, including...Read More
The Thursday Club Donates $82,000 To Sleepy Hollow’s RSHM LIFE Center
May 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Like many charitable organizations in the rivertowns, The Thursday Club typically relies on a spring gala, replete...Read More
The Future Of Work In The Rivertowns
May 1, 2021
By Christy Knell— The business world can’t get enough of the ‘new normal,’ ‘hybrid work,’ and ‘future of the workplace’...Read More
Lessons To Be Learned In Tarrytown: A Case Study Involving Police Procedures In The Age Of Black Lives Matter
April 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Remember the famous captain’s speech from Cool Hand Luke? “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”...Read More