Thursday: Monty Alexander & Caterina Zapponi! • JF@H Vol. 47

by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...Read More
February 8, 2021
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet
February 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election
February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers
February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...Read More
COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate
February 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to...Read More
Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19
February 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...Read More
Look What The Snowstorm Brought!
February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete...Read More
What the Biden Administration Means for the Environment
February 4, 2021
By Dean Gallea--- The previous U.S. President was known for rolling back environmental protections and instituting Executive Orders that set...Read More
COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up
February 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Long lines wrapping around the County Center off Rte. 119 did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The...Read More
Return of High-Risk High School Sports Applauded
February 3, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Local athletic administrators, coaches and student-athletes reacted with surprise but also delight when the path was cleared...Read More