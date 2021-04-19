Community Board

Thursday: Larry Corban Quartet feat James Weidman, Harvie S & Steve Johns • JF@H Vol. 57

Jazz Forum Tarrytown
April 19, 2021

This Thursday: New York guitarist Larry Corban teams with pianist James Weidman, bassist Harvie S & Steve Johns, drums for an exciting straight-ahead set.

RSVP Here

 

