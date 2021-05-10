Thursday: Jerry Weldon Organ Trio feat. Kyle Koehler & Colby Inzer • JF@H Vol. 60

By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive...Read More
May 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Then And Now (It’s Better Now)
May 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Just three months ago, The Hudson Independent reported that, “All but two or three of the state’s...Read More
Celebrate Mother’s Day in a Rivertown Restaurant
May 7, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- With newfound freedoms, thanks to more residents being vaccinated, outdoor dining in warmer weather and expanded indoor...Read More
May 13, 7:00PM: How Much Will Sea Levels Rise?
May 7, 2021
Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Science Enthusiasts, We wish all of you continuing good health. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we...Read More
EF Students Take Part in Clean-Up to Help Combat Climate Crisis
May 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Students at EF Academy pitched in on Earth Day to do their small part in combatting the...Read More
May 2021 TEAC News
May 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL MAY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, we're pretty...Read More
Irvington High Academic Challenge Team Advances to Nationals
May 6, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Five members of Irvington High School’s Academic Challenge team will compete in the 2021 National Academic Championship,...Read More
Irvington Plan To Re-zone North Broadway Corridor Stalls Amidst Conflicting Resident Views
May 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— A much-amended plan to re-zone a stretch of property along what is known as Irvington’s North Broadway...Read More
Tarrytown Board Rejects Station Area Overlay District
May 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted Monday not to designate a controversial Station Area Overlay District (SAO)....Read More
Mayor Wray Describes Transformation in Sleepy Hollow
May 4, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- During a recent optimistic appraisal of the progress Sleepy Hollow is making on several fronts, Mayor Ken...Read More