Thursday: Gil Parris & Bernie Williams Live! • JF@H Vol. 43

January 12, 2021

Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...
Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid

January 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Monday his plans to seek a second four-year term in November....
COVID Cases Move Irvington Middle and High Schools To Go Remote

January 9, 2021
Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school-- complicated by required quarantine for staff members-- have...
Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

January 9, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will...
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County...
Sleepy Hollow Students Among Top Scholars Chosen in Regeneron Science Competition

January 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Two Sleepy Hollow students were among 300 pupils chosen nationwide as top scholars in the Regeneron Science...
Vaccine Group 1-B Gets An Upgrade from Cuomo

January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The painstakingly thought-through plan to vaccinate various categories of residents with one of the new COVID-19 formulas...
Congressman Mondaire Jones Joins In Call For Trump’s Impeachment

January 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17) has joined a chorus of elected officials in Washington D.C. calling for President...
COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”

January 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At the moment anyway, in the race between the virus and the vaccine, the virus is still...
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Mayors Denounce Hateful Messages Found in Villages

January 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--    The Mayors of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are united in their forceful condemnation of the racism...
