Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities

Left to Right: Marilyn Dimling and Barbara Bunaes, Thursday Club; Jennifer Angelucci, President/CEO, Paws Crossed; Julie Potter, Business Development Director, Paws Crossed; Sarah Gardner, Thursday Club President and Kathy Ficalora, also Thursday Club

April 22, 2023

Adopting a Roaring Twenties theme in honor of its 101st year of raising money for local causes, the rivertowns-based Thursday Club held its annual gala on April 14 at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill. There, they raised more than $100,000 for Paws Crossed, the Elmsford-based shelter known for its work rescuing and caring for orphaned pets.

The money "will go directly towards the care and comfort of our orphaned pets," said Jennifer Angelucci, Paws Crossed President/CEO, "and will be crucial to our community programming."

Since its incorporation in 2015, Paws Crossed has rescued over 5,300 orphaned pets. It also runs comprehensive training for volunteers, giving them the skills to handle the animals and help find the homes. A recently competed adoption center and community room will offer more opportunities to fulfill its stated mission to "Rescue One by One until There are None."

After the gala, Paws Crossed announced that they would name the new facility "The Thursday Club Community Room."

Since its founding in 1921, the all-women's Thursday Club has raised and donated over $2.6 million to area non-profits. The agencies that have profited from its efforts reflect a wide range of social service, civic, cultural, environmental and health care causes that reflect the wide range of interests and concerns of its members, who deliberate at weekly meetings throughout the year before choosing a worthy recipient.