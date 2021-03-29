Thursday 4/1: Andrew Beals/Chris Morrison Organ Quartet • JF@H Vol. 54

By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary...Read More
March 29, 2021
This Thursday: Veteran alto saxophonist Andrew Beals (14 Years with Captain Jack McDuff), teams with guitarist Chris Morrison, organist Kyle Koehler and drummer Joe Strasser to kick off our second year of Jazz Forum @ Home Facebook Livestreams!
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds
March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...Read More
There Is Joy In This Place
March 25, 2021
A View From Inside The Westchester County Center By Sarah LeBuhn, RN-- As someone who grew up in the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic
March 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea...Read More
Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs
March 25, 2021
By Shana Liebman– While it’s been a bleak year, there is at least one good thing that came out of...Read More
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants
March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June
March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...Read More
Our Falcons Laid An Egg! (or three)
March 23, 2021
At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....Read More
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety
March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...Read More
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500
March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...Read More