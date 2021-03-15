Thursday 3/18: Hendrik Meurkens & Paul Bollenback • JF@H Vol. 52

By Barrett Seaman-- Life is complicated enough for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, what with seven women and counting alleging sexual...Read More
March 15, 2021
This Thursday! Hendrik Meurkens, a protege of harmonica trailblazer Toots Thielemans meets guitar master Paul Bollenback.
RSVP HERE
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues
March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables
March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers
March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum
March 10, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- On Wednesday, March 10th, Sleepy Hollow residents had an opportunity to see and hear from each of...Read More
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign
March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...Read More
March 2021 TEAC News
March 7, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING...Read More
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation
March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...Read More
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity
March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls’ varsity basketball...Read More
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry
March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...Read More