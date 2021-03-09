Thursday 3/11: Brecker Plays Rovatti • JF@H Vol. 51

By Barrett Seaman-- There’s a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good. *Fresh on the heels of...Read More
March 9, 2021
Multi-Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Randy Brecker teams with his wife, tenor saxophonist Ada Rovatti to perform her exciting compositions.
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign
March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...Read More
Appointments Still Available for March 20 COVID Vaccinations
March 8, 2021
WHAT TARRYTOWN COVID-19 VACCINE POP-UP CLINIC WHO Requirements for participating in the pop-up clinic: • You must be 65 or...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates to Participate in Virtual Public Forum
March 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Sleepy Hollow residents will have an opportunity on Wednesday, March 10, to see and hear from each...Read More
March 2021 TEAC News
March 7, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING...Read More
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation
March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow To Vaccinate 500 on March 20
March 5, 2021
Pop-Up Sites Proliferate as the Supply Stream Opens Up By Barrett Seaman— Working with the Rite Aid chain of pharmacies,...Read More
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity
March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls’ varsity basketball...Read More
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry
March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...Read More
Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary
March 3, 2021
One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians...Read More