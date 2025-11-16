November 16, 2025

Letter to the Editor:

“What happened in New York is disturbing to me. Communist Zohran Mamdani was just elected Mayor of New York City. I know that the Do-Nothing Democrats like Cait Conley, Peter Chatzky and Beth Davidson are going to bend the knee and do whatever Zhoran wants.

Higher taxes? Cait, Peter and Beth are all in. Open Borders? They’ll back that too. Socialism? Cait, Beth and Peter love that idea!”

This was an email message sent out November 9th from Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents my Congressional District 17. Publicly, Lawler professes to be a “bi-partisan, moderate” Congressman. Not so. He’s a resolute 100% Trump supporter.

It’s difficult to unpack some of the above such as why is he linking Democrats Cait, Peter and Beth to Zohran Mamdani? How did New York City get involved in Westchester politics? Higher taxes, open borders, and socialism? I’ve had chats over coffee with each of them, and never once did they talk of supporting these issues. Don’t think Lawler has had coffee chats with them. Where does he get these ideas? Feels very ultra MAGA to me.

I am reminded of the most famously associated Hall of Fame catcher and broadcaster Bob Uecker’s iconic phrase, “THROW THE BUM OUT!” when I think of Lawler.

It’s time to get rid of Mike Lawler and elect a Democrat who will represent the principles of the constituents in CD17. THROW THE BUM OUT!

Respectfully,

Karen Sevell Greenbaum

Croton, NY