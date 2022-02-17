Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant

February 17, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant.

The village Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointments of Matthew Toth, Christopher Schettino and Ian Yearwood at its Feb. 7 meeting. Each of the new sergeants will be paid an annual base salary of $142,985.

“It’s such a celebration,” Trustee Paul Rinaldi said to a room full of officers and family and friends of the three sergeants.

Mayor Karen Brown said Toth grew up in the community and has been an officer for 20 years.

“We’re really proud and confident in his ability,” she said.

Schettino comes from a family with a long legacy of police officers, while Yearwood has been on the Tarrytown force since 2016.

