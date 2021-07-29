Local NewsOur SchoolsSleepy Hollow News Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 5 July 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. Dr. Ronald Gonzalez will join the district as Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Instruction, Kathy Ryan will serve as interim Assistant Superintendent for Business and Elizaul Diaz will keep the buses running smoothly as Transportation Supervisor. Gonzalez joins the district from Mount Vernon where he served as a high school principal for the past decade. During his tenure, Gonzalez was credited for bringing stability to the district and for increasing on-time graduation rates. It was in that role that he was named Westchester County’s outstanding administrator of the year by Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association, in 2016. He is a vocal advocate and public speaker for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives schools are adopting throughout the state; to which he has added ‘access’ and refers to the work as “IDEA” because as he states, “access is just as important.” “I truly see my role in education as my life’s work,” Gonzalez stated. “I’m eager to get to know and collaborate with the community. Working together is how we can best serve our students. We found new and innovative ways to work this past year and I don’t see us going back to exactly what we used to do. We were also reminded from this past year that we are more than educators. We play many roles and I bring all of them to work with me every day. I don’t know how to do this any other way.” Ryan will take on a role that she has played for other districts in recent years after retiring as a full-time business official from the Rye City School District. Ryan will lead the business office as it closes the 2020-21 fiscal year and will work to support the district in non-instructional areas such as transportation, facilities and food service. She sees one of her main responsibilities as ensuring a smooth transition for the new Assistant Superintendent for Business. “I am really enjoying working with the dedicated staff in the business office and facilities and transportation departments,” Ryan said. “The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns have one of the most welcoming and hard-working administrative and support staff, with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work.” Diaz comes to Tarrytown from the Clarkstown Central School District where he served as the Safety Coordinator. Diaz is a Sleepy Hollow High School graduate who knows the community well. He has experience as a school bus driver himself, as well as a strong background in school transportation safety, school transportation rules and regulations, and the planning and directing that is involved in this critical role. “I am eager to share my knowledge and skills with the school district, and very grateful for the opportunity,” Diaz said. Share the News! Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir July 29, 2021 By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown resident Glenn Butler recently published his first memoir, Bending Atmospheres – A Journey from Inner to... Read More Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown July 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening July 28, 2021 by Brad Ogden— Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay... Read More COVID News Dobbs Ferry News Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities July 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- When the Westchester County Department of Health (WCHD) pulled together a team to go into some of... Read More Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship July 26, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News People Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot July 24, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Top News Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop July 24, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News People Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament July 21, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge July 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Goings on in town Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25 July 19, 2021 by Brad Ogden– Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24 and 25 with the... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint