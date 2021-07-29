Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown

July 29, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

Dr. Ronald Gonzalez will join the district as Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Instruction, Kathy Ryan will serve as interim Assistant Superintendent for Business and Elizaul Diaz will keep the buses running smoothly as Transportation Supervisor.

Gonzalez joins the district from Mount Vernon where he served as a high school principal for the past decade. During his tenure, Gonzalez was credited for bringing stability to the district and for increasing on-time graduation rates. It was in that role that he was named Westchester County’s outstanding administrator of the year by Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association, in 2016.

He is a vocal advocate and public speaker for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives schools are adopting throughout the state; to which he has added ‘access’ and refers to the work as “IDEA” because as he states, “access is just as important.”

“I truly see my role in education as my life’s work,” Gonzalez stated. “I’m eager to get to know and collaborate with the community. Working together is how we can best serve our students. We found new and innovative ways to work this past year and I don’t see us going back to exactly what we used to do. We were also reminded from this past year that we are more than educators. We play many roles and I bring all of them to work with me every day. I don’t know how to do this any other way.”

Ryan will take on a role that she has played for other districts in recent years after retiring as a full-time business official from the Rye City School District. Ryan will lead the business office as it closes the 2020-21 fiscal year and will work to support the district in non-instructional areas such as transportation, facilities and food service. She sees one of her main responsibilities as ensuring a smooth transition for the new Assistant Superintendent for Business.

“I am really enjoying working with the dedicated staff in the business office and facilities and transportation departments,” Ryan said. “The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns have one of the most welcoming and hard-working administrative and support staff, with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work.”

Diaz comes to Tarrytown from the Clarkstown Central School District where he served as the Safety Coordinator. Diaz is a Sleepy Hollow High School graduate who knows the community well. He has experience as a school bus driver himself, as well as a strong background in school transportation safety, school transportation rules and regulations, and the planning and directing that is involved in this critical role.

“I am eager to share my knowledge and skills with the school district, and very grateful for the opportunity,” Diaz said.