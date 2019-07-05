Three More Years of Free Outdoor Jazz

Rivertowns aficionados of summer jazz concerts will be heartened to hear that Mark Morganelli, Executive and Artistic Director of Jazz Forum Arts in Tarrytown has signed a new contract with Montefiore Health Systems to extend their presenting sponsorship of his summer series of outdoor jazz concerts through 2022. The current three-year contract ends this summer, but Montefiore has now committed to backing an additional 34 free summer concerts for another three years.

The concerts are held in Dobbs Ferry, Lyndhurst, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Ossining and feature both renowned artists and the occasional local gem. “The $219,500 commitment over three years is by far our largest sponsorship in the 34-year history of Jazz Forum Arts,” said Morganelli of the Montefiore sponsorship. For a full schedule of concerts, visit https://jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts.