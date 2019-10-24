Three arrested in drug sale at South Broadway shopping center

Members of the Greenburgh Drug & Alcohol Task Force arrested three people observed in a sale of cocaine in the parking lot of the shopping center at 350 South Broadway in Tarrytown on Wednesday morning. Osvaldo Perlata was charged with criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance. Yipsianella Abreu and Linda Margillo were each charged with possession after Margillo attempted to purchase cocaine from Perlata. The three were arraigned in Tarrytown Court. Perlata and Abreu share the same address in the Bronx. Margillo was listed as a resident of Monroe, NY.