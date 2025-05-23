Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow

May 23, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested three individuals in Sleepy Hollow early Thursday morning.

According to Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna, agents served an immigration warrant on an individual on Cortlandt Street with a criminal record in New York City at about 5:30 a.m. During the enforcement, agents also took two other individuals into custody.

Rutyna noted the Sleepy Hollow Police Department was notified about ICE’s presence in the village but was not involved in the execution of the warrant.

“As mayor of the Village of Sleepy Hollow, I am focused on public safety and enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” Rutyna stated. “I want to encourage and promote an environment in which all residents feel safe in the village.”

Rutyna stated he wants all residents to feel secure in their home and going to work, safe reporting a crime and safe sending their children to school.

“I want a high quality of life for all of our residents without an environment of fear in our community,” he stated. “I encourage our federal government to help us make this possible.”

No other information on the arrests was made available.

 

