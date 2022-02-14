Thoughts on Improving the Broadway Corridor

February 14, 2022

To the Editor:

The plans to redesign Broadway raises several suggestions to offer. Please pardon this writer if these ideas are already in effect or planned. As everyone knows, Broadway is over capacity so any redesign should include measurable trip reduction. But even that may not “put a dent” toward the goal of “curbing” car traffic.

The six river villages from Hastings up to Ossining are all connected by Broadway, the Aqueduct Trail and Metro North Railroad. These 3 transit assets offer many travel pathways to cultivate. It may be years before any redesign becomes a reality so it is worth exploring these assets now. Note the following:

BUSES- Westchester County operates 3 bus routes along Broadway and over 50 routes countywide. Perhaps consider either expanding existing service or a “Broadway Loop” bus similar to the Hartford “Fast Track” bus. Boston and New Haven now offer free fares.

WALKING – New Haven has street signs offering time estimates to nearby attractions. Every village should create New Haven style “Walk Zones” to encourage foot traffic and not car traffic. Bike pedals not gas pedals.

CROTON TRAILWAY – The Trailway is a valuable north-south pathway for walking. Can the trail become a dedicated bicycle pathway?

RAIL – Can the MTA offer low priced tickets for inter village rail travel? Long ago, it did. Westchester bus routes connect with or stop near most train stations so one can easily transfer.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION– Public avoidance of mass transit has always been a serious problem so it is a priority to find ways to persuade or compel ridership. It will be valuable to research local travel frequencies in order to achieve measureable car trip reduction. Decades of sprawl development, scatter shot zoning along one lane roadways has created this mess. Ten pounds of sand into a five pound bag. Carbon elimination is now a life and death challenge for all of us.

Sincerely,

Terry Masterson

Amherst MA

