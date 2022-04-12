Obituaries Thomas Lombardi Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 April 11, 2022 Thomas Lombardi passed peacefully from this life into Heaven on April 4, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in the Bronx, NY on July 20, 1927, the son of Ernest & Katherine Speno Lombardi. He served as a Seaman 2nd Class in the Navy. On April 19, 1953, he married Mary Vaccaro in Immaculate Conception Church. Thomas worked in the Shipping Department at Lord and Burnham in Irvington and retired after 38 years. He was also a member of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department, Columbia Hose for over 50 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his many friends in town and as a member of the Tarrytown Seniors.Advertisement He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen of Tarrytown, Patricia (Thomas) Abt of Hopewell Junction, and Joanne of Hopewell Junction. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle (Christopher) Moreno and Christopher (Ashley) Abt and his great-grandchildren Ayden, Chace and Clyde Abt, and Colton, Grayson and Paige Moreno. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Patsy and Ernest. Advertisement Local Charities Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting April 11, 2022 That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal April 11, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for... Read More Environmental News Irvington News Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents April 8, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Every few decades, it seems, alarm bells go off in Irvington about a threat, real or rumored,... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season April 7, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- The Hudson Independent is offering a preview of the local softball season. (Please note that The Masters... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season April 5, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Spring has sprung, and so too will the high school baseball season. The Hudson Independent previews the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling April 5, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington,... Read More Health News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite April 4, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Phelps Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a new $8.4... Read More Local Charities Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home April 4, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the... Read More Tarrytown News Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink April 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel -- At week’s end, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland sent out a message to village residents to... Read More Community News Lemonade for a Cause April 2, 2022 It's April--springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint