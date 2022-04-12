April 11, 2022

Thomas Lombardi passed peacefully from this life into Heaven on April 4, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in the Bronx, NY on July 20, 1927, the son of Ernest & Katherine Speno Lombardi. He served as a Seaman 2nd Class in the Navy. On April 19, 1953, he married Mary Vaccaro in Immaculate Conception Church.

Thomas worked in the Shipping Department at Lord and Burnham in Irvington and retired after 38 years. He was also a member of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department, Columbia Hose for over 50 years.

During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his many friends in town and as a member of the Tarrytown Seniors.

Advertisement





He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen of Tarrytown, Patricia (Thomas) Abt of Hopewell Junction, and Joanne of Hopewell Junction. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle (Christopher) Moreno and Christopher (Ashley) Abt and his great-grandchildren Ayden, Chace and Clyde Abt, and Colton, Grayson and Paige Moreno. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Patsy and Ernest.