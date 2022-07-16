Advertisement
Obituaries

Thomas J. McDonald

July 16, 2022

Thomas Joseph McDonald, 90 of Irvington, New York passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Phelps Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born in Long Island City, New York and had lived in Irvington since 1972.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Kathleen E. McDonald and daughter Patti Ann Corbisiero.

Surviving are his daughter Kathleen M. McDonald, granddaughter Lauren V. Billings, her husband Daniel. and great-grandson Brendan Thomas. He is also survived by his son in law Raffaele Corbisiero and grandchildren Kristen Gesimondo, her husband Roland, Thomas Corbisiero and Mary Kate Corbisiero. As well as his sister Cathy Neill, and loving cousins Lorri Ann Sullivan and Maureen Dunn.

Tom, a Navy Korean War veteran and a retired New York City police officer, had a strong love for his country. His interests included gardening, boating and aviation.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington, NY on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory to Irvington PBA and Wounded Warriors Project

