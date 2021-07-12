Community Board

This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Rufus Reid Trio feat. Steve Allee & Lenny White | Sun: Roger Davidson Brazilian Quartet

• Bookmarks: 3

jazzforum
July 12, 2021

This Weekend

Rufus Reid Trio feat. Steve Allee & Lenny White

Friday & Saturday, July 16-17 @ 7 & 9:30 PM
Long considered one of the premiere bassists on the international jazz scene, Rufus Reid comes to Tarrytown with his exceptional longtime Grammy-nominated pianist/composer Steve Allee and an old friend but rare collaborator, world-class drummer Lenny White.

“This is a special event for me to have Lenny White on drums!” says Rufus. “You will understand how special this trio is when you hear us play.”

Brazilian Sunday with Roger Davidson Brazilian Quartet

July 18 @ 4 & 6 PM

Fluent in everything from classical to bebop to tango, pianist/composer Roger Davidson has a special love for Brazil’s music. Davidson’s compositions and albums, like 2018’s Music From The Heart, have earned raves.

 

GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND
Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

July 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...
Read More
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...
Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...
Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...
Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...
Read More
Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

July 6, 2021
By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...
Read More
All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

July 4, 2021
By Brad Og­den– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative...
Read More
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...
Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...
Read More
Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

July 1, 2021
After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT)  welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *