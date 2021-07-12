This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Rufus Reid Trio feat. Steve Allee & Lenny White | Sun: Roger Davidson Brazilian Quartet

By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...Read More
July 12, 2021
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine
July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro
July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration
July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest
July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...Read More
Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way
July 6, 2021
By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...Read More
All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22
July 4, 2021
By Brad Ogden– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative...Read More
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant
July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori
July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...Read More
Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19
July 1, 2021
After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,...Read More