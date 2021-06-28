This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Karrin Allyson Trio

With her clear resonant timbre, impeccable phrasing and superior scatting, five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson is recognized as one of the most gifted jazz singers of her generation. She shines whether channeling a John Coltrane ballad, a Joni Mitchell ode, interpreting show tunes by Rodgers & Hammerstein, gently rocking a bossa nova or presenting her own unique compositions. As Downbeat noted, “Everything she sings seems to rise from a smile.”