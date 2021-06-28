Community Board

This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Karrin Allyson Trio

jazzforum
June 28, 2021

This Weekend

Friday & Saturday, July 2-3

7 & 9:30 PM • Karrin Allyson Trio
feat. Ted Rosenthal & Marty Jaffe
With her clear resonant timbre, impeccable phrasing and superior scatting, five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson is recognized as one of the most gifted jazz singers of her generation. She shines whether channeling a John Coltrane ballad, a Joni Mitchell ode, interpreting show tunes by Rodgers & Hammerstein, gently rocking a bossa nova or presenting her own unique compositions.

As Downbeat noted, “Everything she sings seems to rise from a smile.”
The Jazz Forum will be closed on Sunday, July 4th.
Gay PRIDE Event At Patriots Park

June 27, 2021
  By Hannah Lustyik-- PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh...
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates

June 25, 2021
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of...
Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

June 25, 2021
On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community.  Mary...
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

June 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson...
Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

June 23, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor....
Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

June 22, 2021
By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State...
Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

June 22, 2021
By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries...
Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

June 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the...
The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

June 21, 2021
In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The...
Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

June 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what...
