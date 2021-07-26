This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Jimmy Greene Quartet | Sun: Maucha Adnet feat. Helio Alves & Guilherme Monteiro

By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide...Read More
July 26, 2021
Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot
July 24, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop
July 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament
July 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one...Read More
Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge
July 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday...Read More
Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25
July 19, 2021
by Brad Ogden– Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24 and 25 with the...Read More
Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site
July 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing...Read More
Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer
July 14, 2021
Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...Read More
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again
July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas
July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...Read More