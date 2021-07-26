Community Board

This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Jimmy Greene Quartet | Sun: Maucha Adnet feat. Helio Alves & Guilherme Monteiro

July 26, 2021

NEW POLICY: In an abundance of caution, we now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the box office for everyone’s safety. Learn more here.

This Weekend

Jimmy Greene Quartet

Friday & Saturday • July 30-31 @ 7 & 9:30 PM
With the rare ability to find artistic and spiritual inspiration from life’s greatest challenges, renowned saxophonist and educator Jimmy Greene has earned numerous awards and national media attention for his recordings, performances and excellence as an educator.

One of the most respected and beloved saxophonists of his generation, he’s applied his warm, uplifting approach to 13 albums – including the Grammy nominated A Beautiful Life – and appeared on over 80 more.

Maucha Adnet feat. Helio Alves & Guilherme Monteiro

Brazilian Sunday • Aug 1 @ 4 & 6 PM

This wonderful trio of top Brazilian musicians is led by singer Maucho Adnet. Featuring pianist Helio Alves, an extraordinary improviser, and guitarist Guilherme Monteiro, a prolific accompanist.
SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

July 26, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide...
Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot 

July 24, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns...
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

July 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder...
Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament

July 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one...
Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge

July 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday...
Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25

July 19, 2021
by Brad Ogden– Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24 and 25 with the...
Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

July 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--  Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing...
Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

July 14, 2021
Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again

July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas

July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...
Comments

