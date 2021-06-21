Community Board

This Weekend: Fri+Sat: George Cables Trio | Sun: Tamuz Nissim

jazzforum
June 21, 2021

This Weekend

Friday & Saturday, June 25-26

7 & 9:30 PM • George Cables Trio
feat. Essiet Essiet & Jerome Jennings
On the scene for six decades, master pianist George Cables has cut 16 marvelous albums as a leader. The New Yorker said of his brand new trio record, Too Close For Comfort, “The standards gleam; the dexterous originals invite repeated listenings. Experience—the gift that keeps on giving—wins out again.”

Cables began as a gifted sideman for countless jazz greats, including Art Pepper who nicknamed George “Mr. Beautiful” for his versatile, sensitive touch.

Brazilian Sunday, June 27

4 & 6 PM • Tamuz Nissim

Tamuz Nissim sings, plays piano and scats with lustrous precision, swing and respect but with her own feeling, sensibilities and inventiveness. All About Jazz says, “She is on the rise and her arc of ascension shows no downside.”
