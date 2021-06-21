This Weekend: Fri+Sat: George Cables Trio | Sun: Tamuz Nissim

On the scene for six decades, master pianist George Cables has cut 16 marvelous albums as a leader. The New Yorker said of his brand new trio record, Too Close For Comfort, “The standards gleam; the dexterous originals invite repeated listenings. Experience—the gift that keeps on giving—wins out again.” Cables began as a gifted sideman for countless jazz greats, including Art Pepper who nicknamed George “Mr. Beautiful” for his versatile, sensitive touch.