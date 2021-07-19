Community Board This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Geoff Keezer Quartet feat. Gillian Margot | Sun: Andrea Brachfeld & Insight Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago July 19, 2021 NEW POLICY: In abundance of caution, we now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the box office for everyone’s safety. Learn more here. This Weekend Geoff Keezer Quartet feat. Gillian Margot Friday & Saturday, July 23-24 @ 7 & 9:30 PM From his national emergence as a teenager in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers to Grammy-nominated recordings and worldwide tours, pianist/composer/arranger Geoffrey Keezer has been a dynamic performer and sympathetic accompanist for three decades. He’s been recording in recent years with the exquisite vocalist Gillian Margot, whose smoky contralto and personal interpretive talents perfectly match Geoffrey, bassist Hannah Marks and drummer Billy Kilson. This is a magical collaboration. Geoff Keezer Quartet featuring Geoffrey Keezer on piano, Gillian Margot on vocal, Hannah Marks on bass, Billy Kilson on drums & Gillian Margot! Brazilian Sunday with Andrea Brachfeld & Insight July 25 @ 4 & 6 PM Top jazz flutist Andrea Brachfeld expanded her virtuosity with Brazilian Whispers (2020). Its fresh, innovative explorations resulted in an album that All About Jazz called “exceptional … well-conceived and executed.” GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND Upcoming Shows Jimmy Greene Quartet Friday & Saturday, July 30 & 31 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets! Maucha Adnet feat. Helio Alves & Guilherme Monteiro Sunday, August 1 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! Samara Joy featuring Pasquale Grasso Trio Friday & Saturday, August 6 & 7 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets! Nelson Riveros Quintet – The Latin Side of Wes Montgomery Sunday, August 8 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! GET TICKETS FOR UPCOMING SHOWS Come Join Our Free Summer Concerts in the Rivertown Parks – Ongoing Now Near You! Join us as Jazz Forum Arts celebrates its 36th performance season this year! SEE FULL SCHEDULE AND EVENT INFO Throughout July & August – Find your Location: Waterfron Park, Dobbs Ferry • Lyndhurst, Tarrytown • Pierson Park, Tarrytown • Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining • Horan’s Landing, Sleepy Hollow Wednesdays in Dobbs Ferry! Join our award-winning Jitterbugs summer concert events: Musical outdoor fun for all families with kids, at 5:30 pm prior to concerts in the Waterfront Park. Free for everyone and no registration needed. Learn more here! This Week’s Facebook Live Stream July 22: Erena Terakubo Quartet Every Thursday at 7 PM • No Facebook Account Needed • Always Free To Stream! More Thursday Live from the Jazz Forum July 29: The Baker Street Trio + Ed Palermo • RSVP on Facebook! August 5: Joe Dyson Trio • RSVP on Facebook! August 12: Lucy Yeghiazaryan Trio • RSVP on Facebook! August 19: Greg Abate Quartet • RSVP on Facebook! August 26: Noah Haidu Trio • RSVP on Facebook! RSVP TO THE FACEBOOK EVENT Share the News!Advertisement Business News Local News Tarrytown News Technology Top News Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site July 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage... Read More COVID News Top News COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again July 14, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping... Read More Celebrations Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas July 12, 2021 The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News July 2021 TEAC News July 12, 2021 JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S. July 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the... Read More Community News Irvington News Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine July 11, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting... Read More Celebrations Irvington News Lifestyle Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the... Read More Government News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint