This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Geoff Keezer Quartet feat. Gillian Margot | Sun: Andrea Brachfeld & Insight

From his national emergence as a teenager in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers to Grammy-nominated recordings and worldwide tours, pianist/composer/arranger Geoffrey Keezer has been a dynamic performer and sympathetic accompanist for three decades.

He’s been recording in recent years with the exquisite vocalist Gillian Margot, whose smoky contralto and personal interpretive talents perfectly match Geoffrey, bassist Hannah Marks and drummer Billy Kilson. This is a magical collaboration.