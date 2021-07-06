By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...Read More
This Weekend • Fri+Sat: Duduka Da Fonseca & The Brazilian Jazz All-Stars | Sun: Kenia Ashby
July 6, 2021
For Fireworks On The Fourth, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow’s The Only Game In The Rivertowns
July 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After near-universal, pandemic-induced cancellations of Fourth of July fireworks last year throughout the region, there is pent-up...Read More
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant
July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori
July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...Read More
Irvington Theater to Present ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Thursday, July 8
July 1, 2021
After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,...Read More
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow
June 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man...Read More
You Had To Have Been There
June 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by...Read More
Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park
June 29, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park was again the scene of families and young folks flocking to its locale Sunday to...Read More
Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed
June 28, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Long-time Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents are familiar with two dedicated public servants, Mimi Godwin and Joe...Read More
128 Seniors Graduate from The Masters School
June 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Earlier this month, 128 members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas from The Masters School...Read More