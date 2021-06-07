Community Board

This Weekend: Fri+Sat: Christian Sands Trio | Sun: Hendrik Meurkens Quartet feat Portinho

jazzforum
June 7, 2021

This Weekend

Friday & Saturday, June 11-12

7 & 9:30 PM • Christian Sands Trio
4th Anniversary Celebration!
A Jazz Forum favorite, Grammy-nominated piano master Christian Sands has earned raves for two decades – and he’s still only 32!

The New Haven prodigy began lessons as a toddler, started gigging at seven, studied with Dr. Billy Taylor and Dave Brubeck, joined Christian McBride’s group while still in school and has appeared on over 30 recordings, six as a leader. Though fluent in every jazz style, the trio format is his favorite. Come see why!

Brazilian Sunday, June 13

4 & 6 PM • Hendrik Meurkens New Samba Jazz Quartet featuring Portinho

All Hendrik Meurkens 24 CDs have received rave reviews establishing his immediately recognizable style of Brazilian Jazz. Critics recognize his incredible talent, listing him repeatedly in the Downbeat and Jazziz Polls.

READ MORE HERE

Share the News!
