Community Board This Weekend: Fri+Sat: Christian Sands Trio | Sun: Hendrik Meurkens Quartet feat Portinho Published 41 seconds ago41s ago June 7, 2021 This Weekend Friday & Saturday, June 11-12 7 & 9:30 PM • Christian Sands Trio 4th Anniversary Celebration! A Jazz Forum favorite, Grammy-nominated piano master Christian Sands has earned raves for two decades – and he's still only 32! The New Haven prodigy began lessons as a toddler, started gigging at seven, studied with Dr. Billy Taylor and Dave Brubeck, joined Christian McBride's group while still in school and has appeared on over 30 recordings, six as a leader. Though fluent in every jazz style, the trio format is his favorite. Come see why! Brazilian Sunday, June 13 4 & 6 PM • Hendrik Meurkens New Samba Jazz Quartet featuring Portinho All Hendrik Meurkens 24 CDs have received rave reviews establishing his immediately recognizable style of Brazilian Jazz. Critics recognize his incredible talent, listing him repeatedly in the Downbeat and Jazziz Polls. READ MORE HERE Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Top News Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season June 6, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School... Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York... Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and "progressive" accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington's Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Government News Irvington News Irvington's David Imamura Named Chair Of The State's Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Dobbs Ferry News Government News Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22 May 30, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments... Community News Government News Irvington News Westchester News Irvington's Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA's Office May 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...