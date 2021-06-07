This Weekend: Fri+Sat: Christian Sands Trio | Sun: Hendrik Meurkens Quartet feat Portinho

A Jazz Forum favorite, Grammy-nominated piano master Christian Sands has earned raves for two decades – and he’s still only 32! The New Haven prodigy began lessons as a toddler, started gigging at seven, studied with Dr. Billy Taylor and Dave Brubeck, joined Christian McBride’s group while still in school and has appeared on over 30 recordings, six as a leader. Though fluent in every jazz style, the trio format is his favorite. Come see why!