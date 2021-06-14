Community Board This Weekend: Fri+Sat: Bill Charlap Trio | Sun: Débora Watts Published 4 mins ago4 mins ago June 14, 2021 This Weekend Friday & Saturday, June 18-19 7 & 9:30 PM • Bill Charlap Trio 4th Anniversary Celebration! Together nearly a quarter century, the Bill Charlap Trio – with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington – is a jazz super-group, composed of three brilliant and accomplished talents. Their dazzling interplay and near-telepathic communication rank among the best you’ll ever hear, resulting in Grammy Awards, five-star album reviews and raves from live audiences everywhere. There may be no better jazz trio in the world. Brazilian Sunday, June 20 4 & 6 PM • Débora Watts ConnectBrazil wrote of Débora Watts, “Her sultry voice will have listeners envisioning their own afternoon in Rio sipping a Caipirinha.” Hearing her perform – including selections from her award-winning album Um Samba Ao Contrário – could transport you to Rio, too. Read more HEREAdvertisement Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More Community News Goings on in town Irvington News Local News Our Community Top News The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst June 11, 2021 By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Top News State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher June 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Top News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History June 9, 2021 By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign June 8, 2021 By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political... Read More Community News Government News Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress June 8, 2021 By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint