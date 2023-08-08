Community News This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Rodney Jones Quartet | Sun: Greg Abate Quartet Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago August 7, 2023 Westchester’s Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email in your browser Tickets | Menu | Summer Concerts | Art Gallery | Education | Donate THIS WEEKEND Rodney Jones Quartet Friday & Saturday • Aug 11 & 12 @ 7 & 9:30 PM A foursome of world-class musicians who have worked with countless top talents (like Herbie Hancock, Dizzy Gillespie, James Brown, Stevie Wonder) Rodney Jones Quartet thrills audiences worldwide by not just playing straight ahead jazz at its highest level, but performing for the audience, sharing stories about the music and its meaning.Sponsor Bandleader Jones was also the Apollo Theater house guitarist and staff guitarist on Rosie O’Donnell’s TV show. Jazz Times called him a “consummate guitarist.” Featuring Rodney Jones, guitar; Ron Blake, saxophone; Lonnie Plaxico, bass & Ronnie Burrage, drums! Greg Abate Quartet Sunday, Aug 13 @ 4 & 6 PM Renowned for bringing jazz around the globe as a world-traveling musician, saxophonist, flutist, composer Greg Abate got his first major gig out of Berklee College of Music playing lead alto in the Ray Charles Band. Featuring Greg Abate, alto sax; Bill O’Connell, piano; Harvie S, bass & Jason Tiemann, drums! GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND UPCOMING SHOWS Oscar Feldman Quintet feat. Steve Sandberg, John Benítez, Francis Benítez & Roberto Quinteros • Celebrating Gato Barbieri Friday & Saturday, Aug 18 & 19 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets Bertha Hope Quartet Salute to Elmo Hope’s Centennial Sunday, Aug 20 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets Roni Ben-Hur Sextet feat. George Cables • Remembering Barry Harris Friday & Saturday, Aug 25 & 26 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets Mark Soskin Trio feat. Jay Anderson & Matt Wilson Sunday, Aug 27 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets GET TICKETS TO UPCOMING SHOWS THIS WEEK’S SUMMER CONCERTS All concerts begin at 6:30pm. The free Jitterbugs Jam for kids in Dobbs Ferry begins at 5:30pm (prior to concert). Concerts cancelled in the event of inclement weather are announced by 2pm on our website and on Facebook. TODAY! AUGUST 7: NORBERT & KAREN STACHEL & LEHCATS HENRY GOURDINE PARK, OSSINING Learn more about this location. AUGUST 8: MARK MORGANELLI & THE JAZZ FORUM ALL-STARS CELEBRATE BRASIL! FEAT. EDDIE MONTEIRO, NANNY ASSIS & RONI BEN-HUR HORAN’S LANDING, SLEEPY HOLLOW Learn more about this location. AUGUST 9: ERENA TERAKUBO QUARTET + Jitterbugs Jam for Kids • 5:30 PM • Free to Attend WATERFRONT PARK, DOBBS FERRY Learn more about this location. AUGUST 10: JOHN DIMARTINO QUARTET – STRAYHORN SALUTE! LYNDHURST, TARRYTOWN Learn more about this location. AUGUST 11: VANESSA RACCI – CELEBRATES FERRAGOSTO! PIERSON PARK, TARRYTOWN Learn more about this location. SEE ALL LOCATIONS AND PROGRAMMING DONATE TO JAZZ FOR ALL SUMMER FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN We are honored to provide a space for friends, family and visitors to come together around beautiful music at spectacular Hudson River waterfront sites. Please contribute to our JAZZ FOR ALL summer fundraising campaign to support the 32 free outdoor summer concerts. Your generosity will ensure that you and everyone else in our community can continue to enjoy this program. In the past, we have relied on only the big-hearted on-site donations from our loyal audience as support for Jazz Forum Arts’ free summer programming. Thank you for that! This new campaign will help us spread the word and reinforce the funding for this beloved Westchester tradition over time. Your donation will help more folks learn about and experience the transformative power of this incredible art form. Thank you for your support! FROM THE ARCHIVES

Here's a flyer, promoting my first gig at Randy & Michael Brecker's club, Seventh Avenue South on Nov 27, 1983 almost 40 years ago. Two hours before the gig, I found out that Billy Hart was playing in Ireland with Miles, so Jo Jones, Jr filled in on drums. It was also the first time Ellen heard me play! – Mark Morganelli, Jazz Forum Arts Founder & Executive Director 