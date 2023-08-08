Sponsor
Community News

This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Rodney Jones Quartet | Sun: Greg Abate Quartet

August 7, 2023
Westchester’s Premier Jazz Club
• • • • •
1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000

THIS WEEKEND

Rodney Jones Quartet

Friday & Saturday • Aug 11 & 12 @ 7 & 9:30 PM
A foursome of world-class musicians who have worked with countless top talents (like Herbie Hancock, Dizzy Gillespie, James Brown, Stevie Wonder) Rodney Jones Quartet thrills audiences worldwide by not just playing straight ahead jazz at its highest level, but performing for the audience, sharing stories about the music and its meaning.

Bandleader Jones was also the Apollo Theater house guitarist and staff guitarist on Rosie O’Donnell’s TV show. Jazz Times called him a “consummate guitarist.”

Featuring Rodney Jones, guitar; Ron Blake, saxophone; Lonnie Plaxico, bass & Ronnie Burrage, drums!

Greg Abate Quartet

Sunday, Aug 13 @ 4 & 6 PM

Renowned for bringing jazz around the globe as a world-traveling musician, saxophonist, flutist, composer Greg Abate got his first major gig out of Berklee College of Music playing lead alto in the Ray Charles Band.
Featuring Greg Abate, alto sax; Bill O’Connell, piano; Harvie S, bass & Jason Tiemann, drums!
GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND

UPCOMING SHOWS

Oscar Feldman Quintet

feat. Steve Sandberg, John Benítez, Francis Benítez & Roberto Quinteros • Celebrating Gato Barbieri

Friday & Saturday, Aug 18 & 19
7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets

Bertha Hope Quartet

Salute to Elmo Hope’s Centennial

Sunday, Aug 20
4 & 6 PM • Get tickets

Roni Ben-Hur Sextet

feat. George Cables • Remembering Barry Harris

Friday & Saturday, Aug 25 & 26
7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets

Mark Soskin Trio

feat. Jay Anderson & Matt Wilson

Sunday, Aug 27
4 & 6 PM • Get tickets
GET TICKETS TO UPCOMING SHOWS

THIS WEEK’S SUMMER CONCERTS
All concerts begin at 6:30pm. The free Jitterbugs Jam for kids in Dobbs Ferry begins at 5:30pm (prior to concert). Concerts cancelled in the event of inclement weather are announced by 2pm on our website and on Facebook.

TODAY! AUGUST 7: NORBERT & KAREN STACHEL & LEHCATS

HENRY GOURDINE PARK, OSSINING

Learn more about this location.

AUGUST 8: MARK MORGANELLI & THE JAZZ FORUM ALL-STARS CELEBRATE BRASIL!

FEAT. EDDIE MONTEIRO, NANNY ASSIS & RONI BEN-HUR

HORAN’S LANDING, SLEEPY HOLLOW

Learn more about this location.

AUGUST 9: ERENA TERAKUBO QUARTET

Jitterbugs Jam for Kids • 5:30 PM • Free to Attend

WATERFRONT PARK, DOBBS FERRY

Learn more about this location.

AUGUST 10: JOHN DIMARTINO QUARTET – STRAYHORN SALUTE!

LYNDHURST, TARRYTOWN

Learn more about this location.

AUGUST 11: VANESSA RACCI – CELEBRATES FERRAGOSTO!

PIERSON PARK, TARRYTOWN

Learn more about this location.
SEE ALL LOCATIONS AND PROGRAMMING

DONATE TO JAZZ FOR ALL

SUMMER FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

We are honored to provide a space for friends, family and visitors to come together around beautiful music at spectacular Hudson River waterfront sites.

Please contribute to our JAZZ FOR ALL summer fundraising campaign to support the 32 free outdoor summer concerts. Your generosity will ensure that you and everyone else in our community can continue to enjoy this program.

In the past, we have relied on only the big-hearted on-site donations from our loyal audience as support for Jazz Forum Arts’ free summer programming. Thank you for that!

This new campaign will help us spread the word and reinforce the funding for this beloved Westchester tradition over time. Your donation will help more folks learn about and experience the transformative power of this incredible art form.

Thank you for your support!
SUPPORT OUR FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

FROM THE ARCHIVES
Here’s a flyer, promoting my first gig at Randy & Michael Brecker’s club, Seventh Avenue South on Nov 27, 1983 almost 40 years ago.

Two hours before the gig, I found out that Billy Hart was playing in Ireland with Miles, so Jo Jones, Jr filled in on drums. It was also the first time Ellen heard me play!

– Mark Morganelli, Jazz Forum Arts Founder & Executive Director
