This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Rodney Jones Quartet | Sun: Greg Abate Quartet

SUMMER FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

We are honored to provide a space for friends, family and visitors to come together around beautiful music at spectacular Hudson River waterfront sites.

Please contribute to our JAZZ FOR ALL summer fundraising campaign to support the 32 free outdoor summer concerts. Your generosity will ensure that you and everyone else in our community can continue to enjoy this program.

In the past, we have relied on only the big-hearted on-site donations from our loyal audience as support for Jazz Forum Arts’ free summer programming. Thank you for that!

This new campaign will help us spread the word and reinforce the funding for this beloved Westchester tradition over time. Your donation will help more folks learn about and experience the transformative power of this incredible art form.

Thank you for your support!