This Weekend John Patitucci Brazilian Trio feat. Yotam Silberstein & Rogerio Boccato Friday & Saturday • Oct 21 & 22...Read More
This Weekend • Fri & Sat: John Patitucci Brazilian Trio | Sun: Barry Altschul, Edsel Gomez, Joe Fonda & Peter Brainin
October 18, 2022
TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food
October 15, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday...Read More
Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute
October 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to...Read More
Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate
October 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an...Read More
1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary
October 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at...Read More
Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown
October 12, 2022
By W.B. King-- When asked what’s going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue
October 9, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to...Read More
Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie’s Music to Tarrytown
October 7, 2022
By W.B. King--- The year was 1977. A struggling musician was driving up 21 First Avenue South in Nashville in...Read More
Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown
October 7, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation...Read More
The Y Honors Drew Fixell
October 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The YMCA of Tarrytown’s fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y...Read More
