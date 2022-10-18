This Weekend • Fri & Sat: John Patitucci Brazilian Trio | Sun: Barry Altschul, Edsel Gomez, Joe Fonda & Peter Brainin

This Weekend John Patitucci Brazilian Trio feat. Yotam Silberstein & Rogerio Boccato Friday & Saturday • Oct 21 & 22 @ 7 & 9:30 PM Grammy-winning virtuoso bassist John Patitucci has distinguished himself over his three-plus decades as a leader for his technical excellence, his boundary-pushing musical vision, his prolific recording and performance schedules and his numerous collaborations with renowned jazz superstars. He reunites here with guitarist Yotam Silberstein and percussionist Rogerio Boccato. This trio recorded the 2017 album Irmãos de Fé, a love letter to Brazilian music that earned four stars from both Downbeat and All About Jazz. Barry Altschul, Edsel Gomez, Joe Fonda & Peter Brainin Sunday, Oct 23 @ 4 & 6 PM A leading figures in the hard bop and free jazz movements of the 1960s and ‘70s, drummer Barry Altschul partnered with greats like Chick Correa and Anthony Braxton, and he’s never stopped playing and creating. GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND Upcoming Shows Paquito D’Rivera Quintet 5-Time Grammy Award Winner!

Friday & Saturday, Oct 28 & 29

4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! Ted Rosenthal Trio Sunday, Oct 30

4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! Tito Puente, Jr. Latin Jazz Ensemble Friday & Saturday, Nov 4 & 5

7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets! Ed Cherry Trio

Sunday, Nov 6

4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! GET TICKETS FOR UPCOMING SHOWS Blast From the Past Advertisement Remembering Roy Hargrove who left us way too early at 49, four years ago. On his birthday anniversary (Oct 16), we celebrate and thank Roy for his amazing artistry. – Mark Morganelli