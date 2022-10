This Weekend • Fri & Sat: John Patitucci Brazilian Trio | Sun: Barry Altschul, Edsel Gomez, Joe Fonda & Peter Brainin

Grammy-winning virtuoso bassist John Patitucci has distinguished himself over his three-plus decades as a leader for his technical excellence, his boundary-pushing musical vision, his prolific recording and performance schedules and his numerous collaborations with renowned jazz superstars.

He reunites here with guitarist Yotam Silberstein and percussionist Rogerio Boccato. This trio recorded the 2017 album Irmãos de Fé, a love letter to Brazilian music that earned four stars from both Downbeat and All About Jazz.