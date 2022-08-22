Uncategorized This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash Published 15 mins ago15 mins ago • Bookmarks: 1 August 22, 2022 Westchester’s Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email in your browser This Weekend Rufus Reid and Expedition Friday & Saturday • Aug 26 & 27 @ 7 & 9:30 PM He calls himself “The Evolving Bassist,” and for the world-class musician, composer and educator Rufus Reid, there may be no better nickname. In addition to leading his own groups – duos, trios, quartets and quintets – Rufus has accompanied numerous jazz giants like Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz and Kenny Barron. He’s earned multiple Grammy nominations and become an international stage attraction. Reid has also been immersed in the classical music scene, helping his music continually evolve. Featuring Rufus Reid on bass, Roxy Coss on saxophones, Michael Rodriguez on trumpet, Roberta Piket on piano and Kenneth Salters on drums! Nanny Assis Birthday Bash! Sunday, Aug 28 @ 4 & 6 PM For over three decades, percussionist-guitarist-vocalist Nanny Assis has enchanted audiences worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Brazilian International Press “Best Singer Of The Year” Prize, he’ll make you stand and dance. Feat. John DiMartino, piano, Guilherme Monteiro, guitar, Leo Traversa, bass + Special Guests Tamuz Nissim, vocals, Giorgos Nazos, guitar & Evelyn Cepeda, vocals! GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND We require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the box office. Learn more. Upcoming Shows Dave Stryker Group feat. Troy Roberts, tenor sax, Jared Gold, organ & McLenty Hunter, drumsAdvertisement Friday & Saturday, Sept 2 & 3 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets! Nelson Riveros Brazilian & Latin Quartet feat. Nelson Riveros, guitar, compositions, vocals, Hector Martignon, piano, Eduardo Belo, bass & Tony Cintron, drums Sunday, Sept 4 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! Javon Jackson Quartet Friday & Saturday, Sept 9 & 10 7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets! Alexander McCabe Quartet Sunday, Sept 11 4 & 6 PM • Get tickets! GET TICKETS FOR UPCOMING SHOWS 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Concerts This is our last week of our 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Concerts series. We’re hoping for great weather and to see you in the parks this week! Jazz Forum Arts is celebrating 25 years of free Westchester concerts! The free concerts are held at various Hudson River-front sites north of New York city: Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, Lyndhurst Mansion & Pierson Park in Tarrytown, Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow and Henry Gourdine Park in Ossining. In Dobbs Ferry, we also offer free-to-attend jazzy Jitterbugs events for families with kids, starting at 5:30 pm (prior to concerts). Learn more here! All concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm • Concerts cancelled due to inclement weather conditions are announced by 2 pm on our website and Facebook page. LEARN MORE This Week’s Summer Concert Schedule Monday, August 22 – Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining 6:30 pm: Peter Brainin & Talking Drum Tuesday, August 23 – Horan’s Landing, Sleepy Hollow 6:30 pm: Mark Morganelli & The Jazz Forum All-Stars Celebrate Brasil! Wednesday, August 24 – Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry 5:30 pm: Jitterbugs: Jazz for Kids (prior to concert) 6:30 pm: Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure Thursday, August 25 – Lyndhurst, Tarrytown 6:30 pm: Houston Person Quartet Friday, August 26 – Pierson Park, Tarrytown 6:30 pm: Rodrigo Bonelli & Brasil Trio + 1 All Our Summer Concert Locations 22nd Annual Dobbs Ferry Summer Music Series Date: July 6 to August 24 (8 Wednesdays) Location: Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry See Full Schedule 12th Annual Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst Series Date: July 7 to August 25 (8 Thursdays) Location: 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown See Full Schedule Jazz at Pierson Park, Tarrytown Date: July 8 to August 26 (8 Fridays) Location: Pierson Park, Tarrytown See Full Schedule Jazz at Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Date: July 11, 25 & Aug 8, 22 (4 Mondays) Location: Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Riverfront See Full Schedule Jazz at Horan’s Landing Date: August 2-23 (4 Tuesdays) Location: 9 River Street, Sleepy Hollow See Full Schedule *** You can find the full schedule on our website. Blast From the Past

Tadataka Unno, Roy Hargrove and Danton Boller at the Grand Opening of Jazz Forum, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, June 9, 2017. We're now into our 6th year of the club, thanks to the ongoing support of so many of you – Thank You!

– Mark Morganelli 