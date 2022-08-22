Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Uncategorized

This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash

• Bookmarks: 1

August 22, 2022
Westchester’s Premier Jazz Club
• • • • •
1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000

This Weekend

Rufus Reid and Expedition

Friday & Saturday • Aug 26 & 27 @ 7 & 9:30 PM
He calls himself “The Evolving Bassist,” and for the world-class musician, composer and educator Rufus Reid, there may be no better nickname. In addition to leading his own groups – duos, trios, quartets and quintets – Rufus has accompanied numerous jazz giants like Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz and Kenny Barron.

He’s earned multiple Grammy nominations and become an international stage attraction. Reid has also been immersed in the classical music scene, helping his music continually evolve.

Featuring Rufus Reid on bass, Roxy Coss on saxophones, Michael Rodriguez on trumpet, Roberta Piket on piano and Kenneth Salters on drums!

Nanny Assis Birthday Bash!

Sunday, Aug 28 @ 4 & 6 PM

For over three decades, percussionist-guitarist-vocalist Nanny Assis has enchanted audiences worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Brazilian International Press “Best Singer Of The Year” Prize, he’ll make you stand and dance.
Feat. John DiMartino, piano, Guilherme Monteiro, guitar, Leo Traversa, bass + Special Guests Tamuz Nissim, vocals, Giorgos Nazos, guitar & Evelyn Cepeda, vocals!
GET TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND
We require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the box office. Learn more.

Upcoming Shows

Dave Stryker Group

feat. Troy Roberts, tenor sax, Jared Gold, organ & McLenty Hunter, drums

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Friday & Saturday, Sept 2 & 3
7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets!

Nelson Riveros Brazilian & Latin Quartet

feat. Nelson Riveros, guitar, compositions, vocals, Hector Martignon, piano, Eduardo Belo, bass & Tony Cintron, drums

Sunday, Sept 4
4 & 6 PM • Get tickets!

Javon Jackson Quartet

Friday & Saturday, Sept 9 & 10
7 & 9:30 PM • Get tickets!

Alexander McCabe Quartet

Sunday, Sept 11
4 & 6 PM • Get tickets!
GET TICKETS FOR UPCOMING SHOWS

2022 Free Outdoor Summer Concerts
This is our last week of our 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Concerts series. We’re hoping for great weather and to see you in the parks this week!

Jazz Forum Arts is celebrating 25 years of free Westchester concerts! The free concerts are held at various Hudson River-front sites north of New York city: Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, Lyndhurst Mansion & Pierson Park in Tarrytown, Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow and Henry Gourdine Park in Ossining.

In Dobbs Ferry, we also offer free-to-attend jazzy Jitterbugs events for families with kids, starting at 5:30 pm (prior to concerts). Learn more here!

All concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm • Concerts cancelled due to inclement weather conditions are announced by 2 pm on our website and Facebook page.
LEARN MORE

This Week’s Summer Concert Schedule

Monday, August 22 – Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining
6:30 pm: Peter Brainin & Talking Drum

Tuesday, August 23 – Horan’s Landing, Sleepy Hollow
6:30 pm: Mark Morganelli & The Jazz Forum All-Stars Celebrate Brasil!

Wednesday, August 24 – Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry
5:30 pm: Jitterbugs: Jazz for Kids (prior to concert)
6:30 pm: Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

Thursday, August 25 – Lyndhurst, Tarrytown
6:30 pm: Houston Person Quartet

Friday, August 26 – Pierson Park, Tarrytown
6:30 pm: Rodrigo Bonelli & Brasil Trio + 1

All Our Summer Concert Locations
22nd Annual Dobbs Ferry Summer Music Series
Date: July 6 to August 24 (8 Wednesdays)
Location: Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry
See Full Schedule

12th Annual Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst Series
Date: July 7 to August 25 (8 Thursdays)
Location: 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown
See Full Schedule

Jazz at Pierson Park, Tarrytown
Date: July 8 to August 26 (8 Fridays)
Location: Pierson Park, Tarrytown
See Full Schedule
Jazz at Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining
Date: July 11, 25 & Aug 8, 22 (4 Mondays)
Location: Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Riverfront
See Full Schedule

Jazz at Horan’s Landing
Date: August 2-23 (4 Tuesdays)
Location: 9 River Street, Sleepy Hollow
See Full Schedule

***

You can find the full schedule on our website. We look forward to seeing you at one (or several) of the parks this summer!
LEARN MORE

Blast From the Past
Tadataka Unno, Roy Hargrove and Danton Boller at the Grand Opening of Jazz Forum, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, June 9, 2017. We’re now into our 6th year of the club, thanks to the ongoing support of so many of you – Thank You!

– Mark Morganelli
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns

This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash

August 22, 2022
Westchester's Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email...
Read More
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 17, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

August 16, 2022
The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell  to assume the position of Chief of Police of the...
Read More
Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

August 16, 2022
Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley...
Read More
The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

August 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
12 views
bookmark icon