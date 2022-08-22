This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash

He calls himself “The Evolving Bassist,” and for the world-class musician, composer and educator Rufus Reid, there may be no better nickname. In addition to leading his own groups – duos, trios, quartets and quintets – Rufus has accompanied numerous jazz giants like Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz and Kenny Barron.

He’s earned multiple Grammy nominations and become an international stage attraction. Reid has also been immersed in the classical music scene, helping his music continually evolve.

Featuring Rufus Reid on bass, Roxy Coss on saxophones, Michael Rodriguez on trumpet, Roberta Piket on piano and Kenneth Salters on drums!