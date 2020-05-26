THIS IS IT: PHASE ONE OF REOPENING. HERE ARE THE RULES

By Barrett Seaman

The Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester, finally met the metric standards to qualify under New York State rules to begin the first phase of reopening the economy. The indicators are all positive: Coming out of Memorial Day weekend, the total number of active cases for the four villages had fallen to 31, with Tarrytown reporting two cases and Irvington just one.

The rules are very specific as to which enterprises can reopen and under what guidelines and requirements. So as of today, here’s what’s happening:

Allowed to open:

Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Non-durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Retail Delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service only for the following businesses:

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Other Animal Production

Each company seeking to reopen must document a detailed plan for a safe reopening.

Each company seeking to reopen must read the detailed Guidance provided by NYS and submit an affirmation.

Social distancing and required masks within six feet still apply. Gatherings outside of the workplace are limited to ten people or fewer. From now until June 9th, the Mid-Hudson Region as a whole must continue to meet the seven metrics imposed by the state. Once again, they are:

o Metric #1—Decline in Total Hospitalizations.

o Metric #2—Decline in Deaths.

o Metric #3—New Hospitalizations.

o Metric #4—Hospital Bed Capacity.

o Metric #5—ICU Bed Capacity.

o Metric #6—Diagnostic Testing Capacity.

o Metric #7—Contact Tracing Capacity.

Temporary spikes aside, if there is evidence of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the company or industry or geographical area affected will be forced to return to lockdown rules until 14 days of new compliance have passed.

If Phase One goes smoothly, however, on June 9, the Region will move to Phase Two, which will bring on line:

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

If Phase Two goes smoothly, Phase Three will include:

Restaurants / Food Services

Finally, Phase Four would add:

Arts / Entertainment / Recreation

Education

Each Phase will last at least two weeks.

DON’T BLOW IT. BE RESPONSIBLE.