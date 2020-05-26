THIS IS IT: PHASE ONE OF REOPENING. HERE ARE THE RULES

By Barrett Seaman
The Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester, finally met the metric standards to qualify under New York State rules to begin the first phase of reopening the economy. The indicators are all positive: Coming out of Memorial Day weekend, the total number of active cases for the four villages had fallen to 31, with Tarrytown reporting two cases and Irvington just one.
The rules are very specific as to which enterprises can reopen and under what guidelines and requirements. So as of today, here’s what’s happening:
Allowed to open:
Construction
- Building Equipment Contractors
- Building Finishing Contractors
- Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
- Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
- Land Subdivision
- Nonresidential Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Utility System Construction
Manufacturing
- Apparel Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
- Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
- Paper Manufacturing
- Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Printing and Related Support Activities
- Textile Mills
- Textile Product Mills
- Wood Product Manufacturing
- Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
- Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
- Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
- Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Miscellaneous Non-durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Retail Delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service only for the following businesses:
- Clothing Stores
- Direct Selling Establishments
- Electronics and Appliance Stores
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
- Florists
- General Merchandise Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
- Used Merchandise Stores
- Shoe Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
- Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
Other Crop Production
Support Activities for Animal Production
Support Activities for Crop Production
Support Activities for Forestry
Other Animal Production
Each company seeking to reopen must document a detailed plan for a safe reopening.
Each company seeking to reopen must read the detailed Guidance provided by NYS and submit an affirmation.
Social distancing and required masks within six feet still apply. Gatherings outside of the workplace are limited to ten people or fewer. From now until June 9th, the Mid-Hudson Region as a whole must continue to meet the seven metrics imposed by the state. Once again, they are:
o Metric #1—Decline in Total Hospitalizations.
o Metric #2—Decline in Deaths.
o Metric #3—New Hospitalizations.
o Metric #4—Hospital Bed Capacity.
o Metric #5—ICU Bed Capacity.
o Metric #6—Diagnostic Testing Capacity.
o Metric #7—Contact Tracing Capacity.
Temporary spikes aside, if there is evidence of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the company or industry or geographical area affected will be forced to return to lockdown rules until 14 days of new compliance have passed.
If Phase One goes smoothly, however, on June 9, the Region will move to Phase Two, which will bring on line:
- Professional Services
- Retail
- Administrative Support
- Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
If Phase Two goes smoothly, Phase Three will include:
- Restaurants / Food Services
Finally, Phase Four would add:
- Arts / Entertainment / Recreation
- Education
Each Phase will last at least two weeks.
DON’T BLOW IT. BE RESPONSIBLE.