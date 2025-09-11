This Anniversary, Remembrance Is Not Enough

September 11, 2025

I was a Junior in High School here in the Hudson Valley when 9/11 happened. I still remember watching the towers fall on TV.

In that moment, I knew my place was in the fight.

I went to West Point, served 16 years in the Army, and deployed six times overseas serving in combat zones like Iraq and Afghanistan to hold those who attacked America on 9/11 accountable and ensure it never happens again. I’ve dedicated my life to keeping America safe. On this anniversary, I’m remembering the families who still carry that grief, and the first responders who put everything on the line.

But remembrance is not enough.

There is an ongoing case brought by the families of victims of 9/11 against the Saudi government which was responsible for enabling the attackers here in the US. This case has been pending for years. Last week, a judge ruled against Saudi Arabia’s request to dismiss the case.

This lawsuit is an effort to bring families closure – to hold those who are responsible accountable for the role they played in what led to that day.

We need to unite behind these families and put pressure on the Saudi government to take responsibility. We need members of Congress and this Administration to demand accountability and honor the sacrifices of Americans on that day and the sacrifices of our service members in the years that followed.

To my fellow veterans, especially those who’ve stepped up to serve in elected office: I ask you to stand with me in pursuing justice for these families. It’s time to finish the mission.

— Cait Conley

Democratic Congressional Candidate, NY-17