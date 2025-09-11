Support our Sponsors
  • Dutchess County Fair
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

This Anniversary, Remembrance Is Not Enough

September 11, 2025

I was a Junior in High School here in the Hudson Valley when 9/11 happened. I still remember watching the towers fall on TV.

In that moment, I knew my place was in the fight.

I went to West Point, served 16 years in the Army, and deployed six times overseas serving in combat zones like Iraq and Afghanistan to hold those who attacked America on 9/11 accountable and ensure it never happens again. I’ve dedicated my life to keeping America safe. On this anniversary, I’m remembering the families who still carry that grief, and the first responders who put everything on the line.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • New townhouses in Sleepy Hollow

But remembrance is not enough.

There is an ongoing case brought by the families of victims of 9/11 against the Saudi government which was responsible for enabling the attackers here in the US. This case has been pending for years. Last week, a judge ruled against Saudi Arabia’s request to dismiss the case.

This lawsuit is an effort to bring families closure – to hold those who are responsible accountable for the role they played in what led to that day.

We need to unite behind these families and put pressure on the Saudi government to take responsibility. We need members of Congress and this Administration to demand accountability and honor the sacrifices of Americans on that day and the sacrifices of our service members in the years that followed.

To my fellow veterans, especially those who’ve stepped up to serve in elected office: I ask you to stand with me in pursuing justice for these families. It’s time to finish the mission.

— Cait Conley
Democratic Congressional Candidate, NY-17

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

September 10, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— For a while this summer, it looked like the Horseman Family Saturdays program would lose its funding....
Read More
High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

September 10, 2025
Five high school football teams, representing the five public school districts in The Hudson Independent's rivertowns readership area, each hoping...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

September 9, 2025
The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two...
Read More
Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025
With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the...
Read More
The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

September 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,...
Read More
Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

September 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole...
Read More
Death by Selfie

Death by Selfie

September 8, 2025
DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in...
Read More
Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...
Read More
Alien Upgrade

Alien Upgrade

September 3, 2025
ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
22 views
bookmark icon